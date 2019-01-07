BREAKING: Student has car stolen from garage

8:50 p.m.: A student’s car was stolen after a struggle with two men on the top floor of the Cullen Oaks parking garage at 7 p.m. Monday evening, according to a security alert sent out by UH Police Department via email Monday night.

As the student was rollerblading the suspects drove to the top floor of the garage and demanded the student’s car. The keys to the student’s black 2016 Kia were sitting on top of the car along with his phone when the suspects demanded his car, according to the alert.

The student fought with the two suspects but was overpowered.

Two suspects are described as black males between the ages of 18-23 with dark complexions. One suspect is thought to be about 5 feet 10 inches to six feet tall and 160 to 180 pounds, has short close-cut black hair, no facial hair, a deep voice and was wearing a black and red hoodie with black sweatpants.

The second suspect is thought to be 5 feet 8 inches tall to 5 foot 10 inches tall and 250 pounds with close cut black hair, no facial hair and wearing a gray shirt and black sweatpants.

The driver was only described as a black male driving a white, four door Kia car with a license plate starting with J and denting on the truck.

UHPD is currently investigating the case. More to follow.

