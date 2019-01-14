side bar
Wednesday, January 16, 2019

Campus

Satellite reopening Wednesday among week’s five events

By January 14, 2019

The Cougar Resource Fair was primarily dedicated to freshmen and transfer students to seek out information from a plethora of organizations, clubs and committees on campus. The students were able to engage with staff members who answered their questions regarding student life. |Niine Nguyen/The Daily Cougar

Join a club Thursday at Cat’s Back. | File photo/The Cougar

Wednesday: Satellite reopening

Satellite

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Satellite has been closed for renovations since 2018 and will be fully reopening Wednesday. Attend and see the new, updated dining location along with the chance to win prizes and listen to music.

Thursday: Cat’s Back

Student Center South, Houston Room

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

All campus clubs and organizations will be present and aiming to get students to join. Scope out the event and see if any organizations interest you.

Thursday: RA Info Session

Social Work Building, Room 102

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Any student that wants to be an RA has to attend one information session. Learn about the requirements and get an application to be a 2019-2020 RA.

Thursday: UH Campus Recreation Job Fair

Student Center South, Houston Room

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Want an on-campus job? The Campus Recreation Center is hiring all positions. Bring a resume and dress for an interview.

Sunday: Lunar Eclipse

UH Observatory on top of SR1

9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

A total lunar eclipse will occur Sunday around 10:41 p.m. and last for about an hour. The Astronomy Society at UH is hosting a watch party in the campus observatory that is free to attend.

