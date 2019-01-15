Photo Gallery: Basketball’s stellar season so far

The No. 17/15 Cougars are off to a 15-1 start and are taking the basketball world by storm with a tough defense, good rebounding and solid shooting.

Houston’s defense is keeping teams to just 60 points per game and are out-rebounding opponents by eight per game.

Senior Corey Davis Jr. and junior Armoni Brooks are scoring about 15 points a game while freshman Cedrick Alley Jr. and Nate Hinton have been huge contributors in their first season.

Take a look at photos from the Cougars’ key games from this season and highlight moments against marquee teams.

Houston closed out its stay at TSU’s H&PE Arena with a 19-game win streak by beating UT Rio Grande Valley. After not scoring at all in the first half, senior Corey Davis Jr. scored 23 in the second half to help the Cougars win 58-53. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The TSU Herald Against UT Rio Grande Valley, redshirt sophomore Brison Gresham had four blocks, 12 points and one big dunk. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The TSU Herald Senior Galen Robinson Jr. is in the top five in UH’s all-time assist leaders. | Mikol Kindle Jr./The TSU Herald Against Oregon, junior Armoni Brooks was all over the floor. Brooks led the team with nine rebounds and 22 points. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Daily Cougar Sophomore Fabian White Jr. returned to the roster after missing the first five games due to a foot surgery. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Daily Cougar The moment when UH baptized the Fertitta Center with its first win in the game against Oregon. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Daily Cougar After the Oregon win and the first win in the Fertitta Center. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Daily Cougar Senior Breaon Brady has been a stalwart on defense all season. | Ahmed Gul/The Daily Cougar Freshman Cedrick Alley Jr. scored 13 points against LSU and was a key player around the perimeter for screens. | Ahmed Gul/The Daily Cougar Freshman Nate Hinton had a key steal to help the Cougars’ comeback versus LSU. | Ahmed Gul/The Daily Cougar Senior Galen Robinson Jr. led the Cougars with 18 points in a comeback victory against LSU. | Ahmed Gul/The Daily Cougar Junior Armoni Brooks has been guarded more heavily this season. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Daily Cougar After sitting out a year due to transferring, redshirt sophomore Brison Gresham has been a force on defense. Gresham had a block and eight rebounds against Tulsa. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Daily Cougar Head football coach Dana Holgorsen was introduced at halftime of the game versus Tulsa. He threw out a few signed footballs, gave a media interview and even signed a Red Bull. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Daily Cougar Redshirt sophomore DeJon Jarreau celebrating with the crowd after Houston’s win against Tulsa. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Daily Cougar After missing much of November, redshirt sophomore DeJon Jarreau has been coming off the bench as a steady contributor. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Daily Cougar The team standing for the Houston alma mater after the win against Utah State. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Daily Cougar After missing much of November, sophomore DeJon Jarreau has been coming off the bench as a steady contributor. | Corbin Ayres/The Daily Cougar

