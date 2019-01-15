BREAKING: Suspect arrested in one of two UH robberies last week

1:30 p.m.: After two incidents within the past week on the University of Houston campus, authorities have arrested a suspect in the most recent incident, which took place Saturday evening. After two incidents within the past week on the University of Houston campus, authorities havein the most recent incident, which took place Saturday evening.

UH police reports. At 8:05 p.m. Saturday, a student parked in University lot 4A was leaning into the hatchback of his vehicle when they were approached by five men, two of whom appeared to be brandishing a firearm, according

Two suspects fled in the vehicle, which was recovered soon after, while the other three suspects ran along Calhoun road toward MacGregor park. No one was harmed in the incident.

The recovered vehicle contained an air pistol, which is suspected to be one of the weapons used in the altercation.

UH police reports. No one was injured in this altercation. Another incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on January 7 in the Cullen Oaks parking garage, where a rollerblading student was approached by two suspects who overpowered him and got away with his car, a black 2016 Kia, and a cellphone, according to. No one was injured in this altercation.

Both of these robberies are still under investigation. UH issued alerts to students, faculty and staff in both instances.

More to follow.