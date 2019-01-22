Philadelphia natives Church Girls comes to Leon’s Lounge

Church Girls, an indie/post-punk group from Philadelphia, is making their way to Houston’s own Leon’s Lounge on Jan. 24. The group just released their single “Cycles” Jan. 11 with plans to progress into an EP.

Formed in 2014, the group consists of lead singer and guitarist Mariel Beaumont, drummer Michael Liszka, guitarist Joseph Wright and bass player Vince Vullo.

The band says they focus on tapping into their emotional side by “lyrically confessing a resistance to growing up, espousing a tendency towards self-destruction, showing the pains of communication and celebrating the ways we work together to become better humans a little at a time.”

The group marries compelling, heart-tugging lyrics with melodies that feel both old and yet coming-of-age. The upcoming EP, Cycles, touches on the responsibility one faces in setting boundaries for loved ones who grapple with substance abuse.

“As much as I’ve blamed that family member for certain failures, I have my own. I could’ve addressed the problems at hand, instead of pretending everything was fine and just receding,” Beaumont said.

Beaumont’s lyrics convey her commitment to this relative’s struggle. In “Cycles,” she writes, “I will show up when you call / You’re still my blood after all.” Beaumont wants her family to know she’ll always be there for them, no matter the situation.

“I have an addictive nature that I need to address myself, so I shouldn’t be judging this person for their issues. Whether it’s drinking or pretending everything’s fine, I’ll keep coming back,” Beaumont said. “Despite all the cycles of resentment and reconciliation, I’ll keep coming back. There’s still a way to win, and I’m still going to try and make things right.”

While being related to groups such as PUP, Interpol, Parquet Courts and Protomartyr, the group has been shaped from influences of post-punk and pop punk. According to Beaumont, the group has “shifted from an indie rock aesthetic to post-punk aggression.”

To catch Church Girls in Houston, make sure to show up to Leon’s Lounge Thursday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m.

The band will be playing alongside Soft-Ware, Goodgirl and Mother Ghost. The event is 21+ and has a cover fee of $5.

Happy jamming!

[email protected]