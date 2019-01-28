U.S. Citizenship Exam prep among week’s five events

Wednesday: Farmers Market

Butler Plaza

Noon – 4 p.m.

The first Farmers Market of the spring semester presents an opportunity for students to purchase local produce and other items from local vendors. Students can use their Cougar Cash to pay for the items.

Wednesday: Learning Abroad Spring Fair

Student Center South Ballroom

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Students will have the opportunity to meet with faculty members who will answer questions about learning abroad programs.

Thursday: Free U.S. Citizenship Exam Prep Course

Honors College, M.D. Anderson Library, Room 212P

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

If you are taking the U.S. Citizenship Exam and want a more structured study session, the Honors College and the Advancing Community Engagement and Service Institute are hosting a free eight-week course to prepare students for the exam.

Friday: UH STEM Career Fair

Student Center South, Houston Room

Noon – 4 p.m.

University Career Services is sponsoring a STEM career fair that is open to all current students and subscribed alumni. If you are interested, you must RSVP in Cougar Pathway. Professional dress is required.

Saturday: Women’s basketball vs. SMU

Fertitta Center

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Support the women’s basketball team as it takes on the SMU Mustangs at the Fertitta Center. Get your ticket online for free with your Cougar Card.

