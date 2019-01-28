Five officers wounded in Houston shooting, four shot

Five Houston police officers were wounded in a shooting on the 7800 block of Harding near the UH campus Monday night.

At approximately 5 p.m., violence reportedly broke out when warrant-bearing officers attempted to search a property in southeast Houston where heroin was allegedly being sold.

“We have several officers that have been struck by gunfire, the situation at the shooting scene is still fluid,” Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted following the incident. “Please pray for our officers and their families. More to follow.”

The officers encountered gunfire while inside the home, Acevedo said in the press briefings.

One neighbor described her experience at home during the shooting.

“The shooting only lasted six or seven minutes,” said 22-year-old Jasmine Rodriguez, who lives down the block from where the shooting took place. “They were shooting at each other real fast. You could hear the rounds one after the other.”

Four officers were shot and one sustained a knee injury during the shootout, according to HPD.

Neighbors are shocked in the wake of the incident.

“I know the people who live there,” Rodriguez said. “I saw them every day walking their dog. They were good people.”

Acevedo went on to explain that two of the officers are in surgery and are in stable but critical condition. The other two officers have been hospitalized for their gunshot injuries and will be for the next 24 hours.

According to police, the two suspects were pronounced dead at the scene.

The lead officer on this case was shot in the altercation and airlifted to the hospital. This isn’t the first time he has been shot on the job, Acevedo said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement making it clear that “swift justice” will be brought to those involved.

“This area of town has flaws, but we don’t have stuff like this happen,” Rodriguez said. “We’re good people.”

Police are currently investigating this case. More to follow.

