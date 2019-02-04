Two career fairs among six events for the week

Tuesday: UCS Etiquette Dinner

UH Hilton Hotel, Shamrock Room

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Catered by the UH Hilton Hotel, the dinner provides an opportunity to brush up on professional dinner skills. The cost to attend is $20.

Thursday: UH Cullen College of Engineering Career Fair

UH Hilton Hotel

10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Cullen College of Engineering is hosting a career fair to give engineering students the opportunity to meet with potential employers.

Thursday: Meet employers before the CLASS Career Fair

Student Service Center 1, Room 106

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

UH students planning on attending the CLASS Career Fair on Friday will have the chance to meet with employers one day before the event. They will be able to get feedback on resumes and current interview skills. Students may also ask employers for any additional advice on getting a job.

Friday: UH Track and Field Howie Ryan Invitational

Yeoman Fieldhouse

11 a.m.

Cheer on the University of Houston track and field team as they host the Howie Ryan Invitational. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Friday: CLASS Career Fair

Student Center, Houston Room

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

University Career Services is hosting a College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences career fair that is open to all majors. Students must RSVP online through Cougar Pathway prior to the event. At the career fair, students are expected to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resume.

Friday: Christina Guenther and Ronald Petti Recital

Dudley Recital Hall

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy a recital by Stephen F. Austin State University’s flute player Christina Guenther and pianist Ronald Petti featuring music from Griffes, Higdon, Ewazen and Buss. The free event is presented by the Moores School of Music.

[email protected]