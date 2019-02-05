Multiple resources help students find on-campus jobs

Many students are employed through the University, but others struggle with the application process and are unsure how to land these jobs.

Resources like Cougar Pathway and University Career Services can provide students with resources to help get a job on campus.

Cougar Pathway is accessible through AccessUH. After making an account, students must upload their most current resume. Once the resume is approved, students will be able to search and apply for different jobs, including ones on campus.

If students are unsure how to use Cougar Pathway, they can get advice from counselors at University Career Services, located inside Student Service Center 1. Students can walk in or make an appointment and get one-on-one help with formatting their resumes and searching for jobs.

The first step is creating a proper resume to upload to Cougar Pathway, said career counseling intern Ashley Garcia.

“We definitely help students with their resumes, whether they have never created one before or if they need help updating and revising an old resume from high school,” Garcia said. “It helps speed up the resume-approval process when students come in. If not, they can still submit one on Cougar Pathway and wait for approval.”

This helps students obtain interviews by providing professional and relevant information, Garcia said. She also said students should not feel discouraged if they have only worked at jobs not directly connected to the ones they are applying for on campus.

“Students should still include retail or food industry experience on their resumes,” Garcia said. “At those jobs, they are doing more than selling clothes or serving food. It is part of our job to help students realize they can include specific things on their resumes to impress potential employers like time management, scheduling experience and customer service skills.”

Public relations senior Mayra Castillo found her job as the marketing and social media coordinator for the College of Technology through Cougar Pathway.

“Having an on-campus job is so easy,” Castillo said. “I don’t have to worry about commuting or rushing to not be late.”

Students should take advantage of the Cougar Pathway program, Castillo said.

“There is a lot out there if you look for it,” Castillo said. “Some people think there are just jobs at the library or the law school, but there is so much more than that.”

Student Government Association President Cameron Barrett said he easily found his job tutoring athletes at the Athletics Center through Cougar Pathway.

“I just submitted my resume and got a call for an interview right away,” Barrett said. “Some departments will hire anybody looking for experience, that’s how I got my job.”

Although the process may seem intimidating to some students, others who have on-campus jobs agree that getting the job through Cougar Pathway was fairly simple.

“Students should apply to as many jobs as they can, and eventually they will get one,” Barrett said.

[email protected]