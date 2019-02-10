Cougars continue record-breaking season at Clemson, Howie Ryan

The Cougars’ track and field team continued its winning ways after stellar performances at its competitions over the weekend.

While one half of the team competed at the Clemson Tiger Paw Invitational, the other half got things started Friday when hosting the Howie Ryan Invitational at Yeoman Fieldhouse.

Senior thrower Taylor Scaife continued her undefeated streak to start off the season and won her fifth straight throw with a mark of 68–3.00 (20.80m).

Sophomore thrower Priscilla Adejokun finished closely behind in second with a throw of 61-6.75 (18.76m).

On the track, the men’s 4x400m relay team took first with a time of 3:14.96, while the women placed third with a time of 3:55.02.

Meanwhile in South Carolina, UH blew through the competition with flying colors, setting records and topping rankings.

Rising to No.1 in the world rankings, senior Obi Igbokwe blazed through the 400m dash in a 45.35 first-place finish, which was his personal best and the second-fastest time in school history.

Senior Kahmari Montgomery, owner of the school record that Igbokwe nearly beat, finished just behind the transfer from Arkansas with a time of 45.74.

In the long jump, redshirt senior Trumaine Jefferson took first place after a 25-6.26 (7.78m) final jump put him on top of the leaderboards.

The Cougars continued their historic performance Sunday, the last day of the competition that saw Houston etch its name in the record books.

Their time of 3:01.51 in the 4x400m relay was marked as the fourth-fastest time in the world and second-fastest in the United States.

The results also broke the program’s record in the event by over two seconds.

Houston’s women also took top spots in the American Athletic Conference with their performances.

Junior Brianne Bethel surged to No.1 after she set a personal record of 23.45 in the 200m dash while helping her teammates achieve the same in the 4x400m relay.

Bethel, along with juniors Jazmyn Tilford-Rutherford and Birexus Hawkins and freshman Payge Side, clocked at 3:35.10 for the fastest relay for the program since 2006.

Across the board, the Cougars competed at the highest level and seem more than ready for the start of the postseason later this month.

Houston will travel to Birmingham, Alabama for the American Indoor Championships on Feb. 22 and 23, hoping to continue its hot streak.

[email protected]