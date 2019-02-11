Breaking: Student robbed near Calhoun and Wheeler

A student was robbed of their cellphone early Monday evening while crossing the street at the intersection of Calhoun Rd. and Wheeler Ave by two suspects, according to a security alert sent out by UHPD.

The suspects approached the student walking in the opposite direction and struck her before grabbing her phone and running in the direction of University Blvd.

The whole incident was reportedly witnessed by one bystander, who described the two suspects as young black males who were approximately 5’4 to 5’5 and wearing dark clothing. Neither of the suspects were armed, according to the report.

More to follow.

