Valentine’s Date Auction among five events for the week

Tuesday: Valentine’s Date Auction

Lynn Eusan Park

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship is hosting a Valentine’s Date Auction where students can enter a raffle for a chance to win a date with one of 14-16 boys and girls. The event will also feature music, carnival games and tarot card readings. The event will cost $1 to $5.

Wednesday: Hobby School Open House

McElhinney Hall, Room 315

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Hobby School of Public Affairs will be holding an open house to give students a chance to learn about the academic and internship opportunities the school provides.

Friday: Afro-Genesis

Student Center South Ballroom

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

In honor of Black History Month, the Urban Experience Program will be collaborating with the student organization Love Our Locks to bring students this celebration of Black culture. Afro-Genesis will host musical guest Kechi, in addition to a panel of speakers that will inform students about the Black community. Multiple vendors will represent and showcase Black-owned businesses.

Saturday: Women’s Basketball

Fertitta Center, 3422 Cullen Blvd.

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Come out and cheer on the women’s basketball team as it takes on ECU this National Girls & Women in Sports Day. Prior to the game, a free all-sports clinic will be offered to students.

Saturday: Symphony Orchestra

Moores Opera House

7 p.m.

Monzer Hourani, CEO and founder of Medistar Corporation, will be guest conducting the Moores Symphony Orchestra featuring the music of Beethoven, Elgar and Williams.

