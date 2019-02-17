Houston evens up record at Houston Classic

The Cougars evened up their overall record with a 3-2 performance at the Houston Classic over the weekend to improve to 5-5 this season.

The team’s pitching had good performances across the board, including two shutouts, even in the losses and an explosive day two.

Split day

Houston started the scoring on day one against Maryland in the second inning when redshirt senior Sarah Barker made it home after a single by junior Kelli Montgomery and an error on the throw out to first base.

Maryland tied the game with a home run in the top of the third inning, but sophomore Tierrah Williams answered with a solo home run of her own in the bottom of the inning to take back the lead.

The Terps had a three-run sixth inning to retake the lead for good, although the Cougars were able to get two runners in scoring position in the final inning and almost tied it up.

The second game Friday went in the Cougars’ favor with a 4-0 win over the Wolf Pack.

Junior Lindsey Stewart gave Houston a quick lead in the first inning with a solo home run on a full count, and the team never looked back.

Sophomore Aspen Howie launched another home run in the second inning. Junior Brianna Burton and Stewart each had an RBI in the sixth inning to seal the game.

But the four runs scored were just half the game as senior Presley Bell allowed only three hits and walked just two batters in the seven innings to earn her first win of the season.

Unbalanced

Houston got revenge on Maryland Saturday but seemingly spent all of its offensive firepower on getting payback.

The Cougars had a two-run home run and then small balled their way to a 12-4 victory that triggered the mercy rule and ended the game early in the fifth inning.

Sophomore Charese Wyatt was the designated hitter for the Cougars and led them with four RBIs.

Houston could not get anything going in the second game of the afternoon against Nicholls State.

Despite throwing seven scoreless innings, senior Savannah Heebner found her third loss of the year in the 0-2 eight-inning game. Houston only mustered two hits in the entire game.

Fortune turned in the final game of the weekend against Louisiana-Monroe, and Houston found itself on the other end of a shutout.

Bell threw another complete game shutout and allowed just three hits while striking out eight batters.

The Cougars will make its first road trip Wednesday Feb. 20 against McNeese before returning for an 11-game homestand.

