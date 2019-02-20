SGA Presidential Candidate Column: Claude Johnson of EVERY COOG

The EVERY COOG party stands for the sustainability and inclusivity of the students and members of the Third Ward community, as well as the accountability of the members of the Student Government Association in its entirety. We strive to not only revitalize our community but to make sure that it is in line with the student body’s voice.

I should be president of the SGA because I strive to represent not only my own demographic but all different walks of life here at the University, to serve as an amplifier and give the voices of all students the chance to be heard. My personal qualifications fall directly in line with my platform goals and ability to perform the duties of the president of the SGA.

First, I spent more than six months working at the United Nations, which gave me skills in communication and negotiation and gave me the knowledge on how to properly write bills and motions.

I have leadership experience on campus, such as being the vice president of Phi Beta Sigma and the public relations chair for the Caribbean Student Organization. This experience has given me the skills to plan large-scale events, operate budgets, work under severe time constraints and properly operate a team.

Finally, I have held two jobs while living on campus. I’ve worked at the member service desk of the Campus Recreation Center and as a resident assistant at Cullen Oaks. These jobs helped me gain the ability to listen to people’s issues and problem solve quickly.

On top of that, they’ve given me personability, which I believe is crucial to bridging the gap currently found between the students and the student government.

All of the qualities I have gained over my three years here on campus have made me into what I believe is a great candidate — a leader with a recognizable face due to my widespread involvement and a strong track record of success, who can be approached and held accountable for all that was said along the campaign trail.

I hope to be a pillar of change for the UH community and to be able to set the precedent for future administrations in the fields of philanthropy, campus outreach and overall enjoyment of student life here on campus, all while representing the voice of EVERY COOG.

Claude Johnson is a political science junior and is running for SGA president on the EVERY COOG ticket. Find out more about his campaign and goals by visiting the EVERY COOG Twitter and Instagram pages.