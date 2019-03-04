Bingo Night among five events this week

Monday: Women’s basketball vs. UCF

Fertitta Center

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Come out and cheer on the women’s basketball team as they go up against UCF. This will be their blackout game. The event is free for UH students, with ticket prices otherwise ranging from $7 to $10.

Monday: “Bohemian Rhapsody” Screenings

Student Center Theater

4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Student Program Board will be showing two screenings of Oscar-winning movie “Bohemian Rhapsody” Monday. There will also be a ’70s themed costume contest right before the 7 p.m. screening with a “Queen’s Greatest Hits” vinyl up for grabs. The event is free for all students.

Monday: Coco Fusco Lecture

Dudley Recital Hall

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The UH School of Art will be sponsoring a free artist talk featuring interdisciplinary artist and writer Coco Fusco. Fusco has written several books, and her art has been displayed worldwide. Come before the event for a pre-lecture reception from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in Blaffer Art Museum.

Wednesday: Bingo Night

Student Center Ballroom

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Student Program Board will be hosting a Bingo Night Wednesday evening. The event features free food, prizes—including a Nintendo Switch— and more. Bingo Night is free for all students.

Thursday: Symphony Orchestra

Moores Opera House

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The Moores School of Music’s Symphony Orchestra will be performing music from Elgar and Peter Lieuwen for “In with the Old, In with the New.” Sponsored by the Moores School of Music, the cost to attend is $10 for students, $15 for adults and $12 for alumni, seniors and staff.

