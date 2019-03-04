Man on the Street: Mice, mold, mucus, oh my!

“I had class at Melcher after Harvey. We were in class and there was a mouse running around. Everyone started freaking out and I was ready to go home because it was so gross. Then we just had class with a mouse in there,” said teaching and learning junior Vanessa Cervantes. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “The Fleming building had black mold, everyone had to leave the classroom,” said liberal studies senior Kaylee Bradberry. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “I didn’t think this was disgusting, I just thought it was really funny. I go to school at the Moores School of Music, and I just saw a little mouse running around,” said applied clarinet performance sophomore Alexandra Strode. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “I saw someone dig up their nose and eat their booger before. I saw them look at it and then eat it,” said mechanical engineering freshman Nuri Bennett. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “I guess someone vomiting, they didn’t want to leave. They were like ‘I got to stay’ and then they vomited,” said electrical engineering freshman John Fernandez. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar “I saw someone sneeze on another person once,” said bilingual education freshman Caroline Alvarez. | McKenzie Misiaszek/The Cougar

Most classrooms on campus are clean, but one never knows what they may find left over from a previous class or happen to witness their classmate doing during their own class.

The Cougar asked students about the grossest thing they have ever seen in a classroom.

