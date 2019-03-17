Cougars go dancing in back-to-back seasons

Even after securing the team’s first 30-win season since the ’80s, the Cougars once again fell short against Cincinnati in the AAC Championship Game.

The loss stopped UH from winning its first AAC postseason championship, but the Cougars still secured a No. 3 spot in the Midwest Region for the NCAA Tournament. UH will start off its tournament appearance with a matchup against Georgia State.

Georgia State secured their spot by winning the Sun Belt title but still had a chance to receive an at-large bid with a 24-8 record.

This is UH’s second consecutive appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Houston has not gone to the tournament in consecutive years since the 1982-83 and 1983-84 seasons.

The Cougars will participate in the Big Dance along with fellow AAC teams No. 11 Temple, No. 9 UCF in the East Region and No. 7 Cincinnati in the South Region.

UH will play its first game of the tournament Friday, March 22 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

