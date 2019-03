Khator named to NCAA Division I Board of Directors

The University of Houston announced Thursday that UH President Renu Khator has been appointed to be on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors from May 1 through August 2023.

“Upholding the highest level of integrity and sportsmanship in intercollegiate athletics is more important now than perhaps ever before,” Khator said.

The board is made up of 20 university presidents, a student athlete, a faculty representative, an athletic director and a female administrator.

Khator’s appointment comes after three years of serving as the American Athletic Conference representative at the NCAA Division I Presidential Forum.

As a member of the board, Khator will help create rules, oversee rulings on infractions and help the day-to-day operations of the NCAA.

“The Association will address a number of significant issues over the next few years, and President Khator’s strong leadership will play a vital role in supporting student-athlete success in and out of the classroom,” said NCAA President Mark Emmert.

The topics of paying athletes, the one-and-done system of basketball and other eligibility rules have been hot topics in recent years and could be further addressed during Khator’s time on the board.

