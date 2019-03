Sexual assault reported in Cougar Village I during Spring Break

There is an ongoing investigation into a sexual assault reported in Cougar Village I over Spring Break, according to the University of Houston Police Department crime log.

A spokesperson for UHPD was unable to disclose much information while the investigation is in progress, but they do not believe there will be another incident on campus in connection to the suspect.

“There is a suspect identified with whom we have been in contact, and there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the University community,” said UHPD¬†Capt. Bret Collier.

The incident reportedly occurred between 6 p.m. March 9 and 4:30 a.m. March 10 and was reported March 12.

