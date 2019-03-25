Fans, alumni react to Cougars advancing to Sweet Sixteen
There is no doubt Cougar basketball fans from around Houston are excited about the team’s success this season.
Houston, in the middle of its best season in almost four decades, has been nothing short of amazing for its proud fans, securing a spot in March Madness’ Sweet Sixteen on Sunday after defeating Ohio State.
From UH athletic legends to regular alumni, fans of the Cougars are happy to have a No. 3 ranked team representing the city and UH on the national stage in the NCAA Tournament.
The Cougar spoke to a few fans and a familiar Houston legend at a Round of 32 watch party being hosted at Avenida Houston Sunday to get their reactions.
After the win, fans, alumni, athletes, media outlets and other UH athletes spoke out on Twitter in support of the Cougars.
Sweet 16…feel the magic and go mad! Congratulations @UHCougarMBK pic.twitter.com/NWVZWz4wPp
— Renu Khator (@UHpres) March 25, 2019
Let’s go! @UHCougarMBK STILL DANCING💃🏽
— Rob Gray (@iRob_G) March 25, 2019
Sweet 16! Let’s go! #gocoogs
— Case Keenum (@casekeenum) March 25, 2019
Sweet 16 @UHCougarMBK 🙏🏾
— King (@DeriqKing_) March 25, 2019
Don’t need to be in a Power 5 program to succeed 🤷🏾♂️
— Mario ⚡️💨 (@Burke_Supa) March 25, 2019
Coach and the school, not the conference! https://t.co/Ec3j6A0Fqq
— Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) March 25, 2019
S W E E T 1 6 😤 #forthecity🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/9kgwoeEOqy
— Galen Robinson Jr (@g_robinson1) March 25, 2019
Kelvin Sampson. The Houston Redemption.
— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2019
Houston is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since this guy was playing there pic.twitter.com/wWS3eujwXm
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 25, 2019
TNT's version of the @UHCougarMBK celebration. pic.twitter.com/jwLWRNoBD4
— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) March 25, 2019
Let’s go coogs! 🤘🏽
— Jose Memo Rodriguez (@40_jrod) March 25, 2019
Congrats @CoachSampsonUH @UHCougarMBK on advancing to Sweet 16! Go Coogs! pic.twitter.com/W6q9o3UDzK
— Todd Whitting (@toddwhitting) March 25, 2019
Sweet 16 Vibes! 🤘🏾 #ForTheCity
— Armoni Brooks (@SirBrooks3) March 25, 2019