Fans, alumni react to Cougars advancing to Sweet Sixteen

Trash Can Man, AKA architecture sophomore Luis Lemus, was in attendance at the watch party. | Jhair Romero/The Cougar Fans arrived early to get the best seats on the block. | Jhair Romero/The Cougar The watch party’s hype man and local comedian Chinedu Ogu said the team’s success means “Pride in your city” for Houston. | Jhair Romero/The Cougar Houston track and field legend and nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis was asked about the importance of UH’s achievements for the University, the city and the program. “Unity and a show of strength,” Lewis said. | Jhair Romero/The Cougar UH class of ’05 alumnus Dwight Browder said “Do it for the city” for what he thinks the Cougars’ motivation is in the tournament. | Jhair Romero/The Cougar

There is no doubt Cougar basketball fans from around Houston are excited about the team’s success this season.

Houston, in the middle of its best season in almost four decades, has been nothing short of amazing for its proud fans, securing a spot in March Madness’ Sweet Sixteen on Sunday after defeating Ohio State.

From UH athletic legends to regular alumni, fans of the Cougars are happy to have a No. 3 ranked team representing the city and UH on the national stage in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougar spoke to a few fans and a familiar Houston legend at a Round of 32 watch party being hosted at Avenida Houston Sunday to get their reactions.

After the win, fans, alumni, athletes, media outlets and other UH athletes spoke out on Twitter in support of the Cougars.

Sweet 16…feel the magic and go mad! Congratulations @UHCougarMBK pic.twitter.com/NWVZWz4wPp — Renu Khator (@UHpres) March 25, 2019

Don’t need to be in a Power 5 program to succeed 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Mario ⚡️💨 (@Burke_Supa) March 25, 2019

Coach and the school, not the conference! https://t.co/Ec3j6A0Fqq — Carl Lewis (@Carl_Lewis) March 25, 2019

S W E E T 1 6 😤 #forthecity🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/9kgwoeEOqy — Galen Robinson Jr (@g_robinson1) March 25, 2019

Kelvin Sampson. The Houston Redemption. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 25, 2019

Houston is headed to the Sweet 16 for the first time since this guy was playing there pic.twitter.com/wWS3eujwXm — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 25, 2019

Let’s go coogs! 🤘🏽 — Jose Memo Rodriguez (@40_jrod) March 25, 2019

