By the numbers: UH’s victory over Georgia State

UH once again showed off its rebounding prowess in its 2019 NCAA Tournament debut against Georgia State. Even though the Cougars have one of the shortest teams in the tournament on average, Houston is still effective on the boards.

The Cougars claimed a rebounding advantage of 51-27 over Georgia State. UH had four players grab five or more rebounds, and sophomore forward Fabian White grabbed 11 boards.

UH was also effective with sharing the basketball. Three players threw out six or more assists.

Senior Corey Davis Jr. was the team’s stand out player as he picked up 26 points, six assists, seven rebounds and one steal.

The Cougars’ point total marked the fourth time UH has scored over 80 points in March.

