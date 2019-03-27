Photo Gallery: Houston’s lead-off NCAA Tournament wins

Houston had a dominant victory against Georgia State and then Ohio State to start the NCAA Tournament, and The Cougar had photographers on the scene to document the wins.

Many of the Cougars shined in their own way. Senior guard Corey Davis Jr. shined in scoring, sophomore Fabian White Jr. led the team in rebounds and senior Breaon Brady was a force on both sides of the court.

Redshirt sophomore Brison Gresham scored nine points and kept the Buckeyes’ offensive leaders contained while Davis Jr. had 21 points of his own.

Senior guard Corey Davis Jr. led the Cougars with 26 points and seven three-pointers against the Panthers. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar Georgia State tried to lock down senior guard Corey Davis Jr. but could not prevail. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar Senior center Breaon Brady had a double-double and just two fouls in the win against Georgia State. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar Head coach Kelvin Sampson kept his tie on the entire game, a rarity, as the Cougars blew out the Panthers. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar Sophomore forward Fabian White Jr. led Houston in rebounds with 11. The Cougars outrebounded the Panthers 51 to 27. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar Redshirt sophomore guard DeJon Jarreau came off the bench to lead the team in assists with seven. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar Senior guard Galen Robinson Jr. had a quiet night in the scoring department but had six assists in the win. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar Freshman guard Nate Hinton came off the bench and made six rebounds and four points in his time on the court. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar The Cougars were feeling loose and went for a few alley-oops and slams, including this one by redshirt sophomore Brison Gresham. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar Senior Galen Robinson Jr. played in his 135th game as a Cougar, the most of any player in history. | Ahmed Gul/The Cougar Senior guard Corey Davis Jr. led the Cougars with 21 points against the Buckeyes. | Ahmed Gul/The Cougar Senior Galen Robinson Jr. was Houston’s second-leading scorer with 13 points on the historic night. | Ahmed Gul/The Cougar Junior guard Armoni Brooks was the third Cougar to hit double-digit points against the Buckeyes. | Ahmed Gul/The Cougar Redshirt sophomore Brison Gresham and company were feeling the good vibes, and the team had many dunks through the night. | Ahmed Gul/The Cougar Sophomore Fabian White Jr. hustled hard through the game and was the fourth and final member of Houston to get 10 or more points against Ohio State. | AhmedGul/The Cougar

