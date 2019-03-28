Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke to hold rally at TSU

Presidential hopeful and former congressman Beto O’Rourke will be holding a rally for his campaign Saturday at Texas Southern University from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

O’Rourke gained popularity in 2018 when he ran against current Sen. Ted Cruz. He lost the race by one of the smallest margins in recent years, about 2 percent.

“Beto O’Rourke will officially kick off his no-PAC campaign for President of the United States on Saturday night with a return to Harris County for a public grassroots rally at Texas Southern University,” according to a press release.

The gathering will be held at the MLK School of Communication. If it rains, it will take place in the Recreation Center on campus.

The Texas native’s campaign ran on liberal policies and the refusal of PAC money, which he plans to do again for his presidential campaign. O’Rourke raised more than $6 million within the first 24 hours of his campaign, more than any other Democratic candidate currently running.

The rally will be his second of the day. His first will be at 10 a.m. in El Paso, his hometown, then he will rally in Houston at 5 p.m., and he will end the day in Austin with a rally beginning at 9 p.m., according to his Facebook page.

The rally will be free to attend, but it is not yet known whether any local politicians will be attending the rally in support, if he will be answering questions or if O’Rourke will simply list his hopes for the future.

His rally comes one week after another presidential hopeful, Sen. Kamala Harris, visited the TSU campus to hold her rally.

O’Rourke has visited UH in the past on MSNBC’s Hardball College Tour with Chris Matthews when he was running for Senate, where he answered student questions and explained his policies and platforms.

