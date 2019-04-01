This week on campus: Support the fine arts

Monday: Arch/Design Lecture Series

College of Architecture and Design, 1st Floor Theater

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The College of Architecture and Design will be continuing their MX/TX lecture series, this time featuring architect and lecturer Wonne Ickx. The topic of the night will be the recent work “PRODUCTORA,” and the lecture will be free to attend.

Monday: Faculty Chamber Concert

Dudley Recital Hall

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The Moores School of Music will be presenting a faculty chamber concert, “Quintessential Quintets,” Monday night at Dudley Recital Hall. The concert will feature works by Mozart and Schumann and is free to attend.

Tuesday: From Academics to Activism

Honors College Commons, M.D. Anderson Library

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Circle K International and UH will be hosting three speakers at the Honors College Commons. The speakers will share their experiences with community outreach, featuring a Q&A session with the audience and a panel discussion. The event is free, and food will be provided. You can RSVP for the event through the UH Circle K Facebook page.

Thursday: Raffle Mania

Rooftop Bar and Grill

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Fiesta Coogs will be raffling off more than $1,500 worth of prizes to raise money for student scholarships. Ten winners will be announced at the end of the event, one for each of the 10 prizes to be raffled off. Tickets for the event are $5 and can be bought through Venmo @FiestaCoogs or in person at Rooftop Bar and Grill the night of the event.

Friday: “Fairytale Lives”

Quintero Theatre

8 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The first performance of “Fairytale Lives” will be held Friday night at the Quintero Theater. The show features a young American woman who returns to her native country Russia to study the language but discovers so much more. Shows run through April 14, and tickets are $10 for students, $15 for alumni, seniors and staff and $20 for adults.

[email protected]