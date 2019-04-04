BREAKING: Sampson’s contract extended through 2025

The University of Houston announced on Thursday that men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson has extended his contract through 2025, pending the Board of Regents approval.

The extension came after Sampson made back-to-back NCAA Tournaments and brought the team to its first Sweet Sixteen since 1984, and the team was just a play away from making it to the Elite Eight.

“I am excited to be at the University of Houston. We built this program to a point where we can compete for championships now, and I am glad our administration is on board. They have given us a chance to compete for championships. That’s all a coach wants,’ Sampson said.

Chairman of the Board of Regents Tilman Fertitta said that he had offered Kelvin Sampson a six-year, $18 million contract to stay with the University, though the official details of this contract have not been released yet.

“Today represents a significant investment in the future of our Athletics program by furthering our commitment to being nationally competitive for many years to come,” said University of Houston President Renu Khator.

Sampson also thanked the fans and players for being a part of the team.

“I am proud of our team this year. The people that matter most are the players. Everything we do is for them. We have great young men who represent this University the right way. I am excited to continue to be the coach and recruit kids that our fan base can be proud of. We are excited about the future,” Sampson said.

More details on the contract to come when information becomes available.

