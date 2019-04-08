Red Block Bash among five events this week

Tuesday: Natalie Dupecher Guest Lecture

Fine Arts Building, Room 110

11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The School of Art will be hosting a free lecture by Natalie Dupecher, the assistant curator of Modern Art at the Menil Collection. Dupecher’s specialty is in Western European and American modern art, specifically in regard to Surrealism and avant-garde.

Tuesday: Wolffest Day 1

Butler Plaza

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Head out to Butler Plaza to support students from the Wolff Center for Entrepreneurship during this year’s annual Wolffest. The students will be competing in teams to sell new food options to students on campus. The money that they raise through sales will go toward scholarships. The event runs from Tuesday to Thursday and is free to attend.

Wednesday: Introducing the Research of Ancient Syria

M.D. Anderson Library Digital Research Commons

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

This free lecture will be given by Dr. Kristina Neumann and Dr. Peggy Lindner about the development of an interactive, online exhibit detailing ancient Syria. The online exhibit will allow for digital map exploration, 3D models and more once completed. The project aims to uncover more about ancient Syria and Syrian heritage.

Thursday: Red Block Bash

Blaffer Art Museum and Fine Arts Courtyard

4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

The Blaffer Art Museum Student Association will be hosting Red Block Bash, an arts celebration for students on campus. The free event will feature art-making and performances by student groups.

Friday: Ballet Orchestra

Moores Opera House

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The Moores School of Music will be continuing its “Fridays at Moores” series, this time featuring a performance by the Ballet Orchestra. The performance will be a collaboration with the Houston Ballet II and the Houston Ballet Academy. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for alumni, seniors and staff and $10 for students.

