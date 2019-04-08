Tennis goes undefeated through weekend

The UH tennis team won both matches at home over the weekend, turning in convincing wins over UTSA and conference-rival USF.

UH won 5-2 over UTSA and 4-2 over USF, which acted as the latest win in a three-game win streak.

UH had a complete performance against UTSA Friday. The match was highlighted by a dominating performance from freshman Stephanie Belovukovic, who swept her matchup in the first set and won by a three-game margin in the second.

Three other Cougars won their matches, and along with the doubles point, the Cougars were able to clinch the match.

Sophomore Ndindi Ndunda’s match ended early as she slipped and injured her knee while playing for the ball. Her injury kept her out of Sunday’s match against USF.

However, the Cougars still took care of business to secure the win.

Due to weather concerns, the match was played on indoor courts, and there was no doubles component. UH once again showed its singles game prowess in the match, but the final decision came down to the performance of freshman Sophie Gerits.

After dropping the second set, Gerits came back in the crucial third set and won the final game to clinch the set and match for UH.

There were a few notable results from the weekend for the Cougars.

Junior Phonexay Chitdara claimed her 11th singles win of the season against USF. Belovukovic also claimed a milestone as she pushed her singles record to 15-2. Both will likely play a large part in the Cougars’ success in the upcoming AAC Tournament.

So far, the Cougars have gone undefeated in conference play with wins against Wichita State, UConn and USF.

UH plays Rice Saturday to end the regular season. Afterward, the team will head to Orlando for the beginning of the conference tournament Wednesday, April 17.

