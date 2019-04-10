Cougars have multiple prospects for NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and many Houston alumni are waiting to see where they will end up.

The Cougars have a few picks that are near locks to be drafted, but the where and when is still to be seen.

Ed Oliver played as a defensive tackle for much of his time with the Cougars, but he could be moved around away from the zero-technique.

Oliver is smaller than the average defensive tackle, but he is similar in size to All-Pro defensive end Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams and could see action on the edge.

His pro day went well, and his placements were similar to multiple NFL stars like the New York Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley and the Denver Broncos’ linebacker Von Miller.

Another player with a good chance of being drafted is cornerback Isaiah Johnson. Johnson started his career with the Cougars as a wide receiver but made the transition in the offseason before his junior year.

At the NFL Combine, Johnson had the highest Next Gen score of the cornerbacks as he ran the fourth fastest 40-yard dash, the third longest broad jump, fifth fastest three cone drill and second fastest 20-yard shuffle of the cornerbacks.

His inexperience at the position showed on occasion in Houston’s games, but his natural athletic gifts make him a player that can develop into a star.

Linebacker Emeke Egbule was a stalwart on defense for the last two seasons and has a good chance of being drafted in the middle rounds.

Egbule started for the last two seasons with Houston and did not miss a game in his four years with the team.

Because his combine scores were around the middle of the road in most events, he was scored as a player with potential and was on the fringe of starter potential.

Houston fans know that Egbule can be a consistent contributor in the center of the linebackers.

Oliver’s draft projections

CBS’s Ryan Wilson: No. 9 overall pick to the Buffalo Bills

CBS’s Chris Trapasso: No. 9 overall pick to the Buffalo Bills

CBS’s R.J. White: No. 8 overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons

CBS’s Pete Prisco: No. 9 overall pick to the Buffalo Bills

CBS’s Will Brinson: No. 13 overall pick to the Miami Dolphins

CBS’s Jared Dubin: No. 9 overall pick to the Buffalo Bills

NFL.com’s Charles Davis: No. 12 overall pick by the Green Bay Packers

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter: No. 13 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills

NFL.com’s Peter Schrager: No. 4 overall pick by the Oakland Raiders

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein: No. 12 overall pick by the Green Bay Packers

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks: No. 18 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler: No. 6 overall pick to the New York Giants

NBC’s Ben Standig: No. 9 overall pick to the Buffalo Bills

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling: No. 5 overall pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Johnson’s draft projections

The Athletic’s Brugler: Second round, No. 55 overall pick to the Houston Texans

Draft Wire’s Easterling: Fourth round, No. 103 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals

NFL.com’s Reuter: Fourth round, No. 119 overall pick to the Cleveland Browns

Egbule’s draft projections

The Athletic’s Brugler: Fifth round, No. 167 overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Wire’s Easterling: Fourth round, No. 132 overall pick to the New York Giants

