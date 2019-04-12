Brooks declares for NBA Draft in search of feedback

Junior guard Armoni Brooks declared for the NBA Draft Thursday morning and will go through workouts for NBA scouts in the offseason.

“After meeting with my family and coaches, I have decided to enter the 2019 NBA Draft. I want to know what I need to get better at and where I stand in playing professionally,” Brooks said on Twitter.

While Brooks is not projected to get drafted, he will be allowed to work out and meet with NBA representatives.

There, representatives will have the opportunity to tell him what he needs to work on and areas he needs to improve in during his final senior season. They may even tell him that he could get drafted this season.

“I just want to get out there and just get it through the process and get feedback. I plan on coming back 100 percent,” Brooks said in an interview with the media. “I want (scouts) to critique me on the negative side so I can use that to build.”

Brooks has not signed with an agent, so he will keep his NCAA eligibility through the process as long he withdraws from the NBA Draft pool by June 10.

Brooks led the Cougars in three-point accuracy, played the second-most minutes of any player and was second in points per game in the 2018-19 season, but his overall accuracy was the lowest of the top five point-makers on the team.

