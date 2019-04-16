EOS investigating sexual assault reported in Cougar Place

A sexual assault that reportedly happened in Cougar Pace on April 6 is being investigated by Equal Opportunity Services, but poses no ongoing threat to campus, according to the University of Houston Police Department crime log.

The case was originally reported to EOS, and UHPD was notified of the incident by a Campus Security Authority. UHPD is not investigating the case, per the student’s wishes, said UHPD Capt. Bret Collier.

“A victim of a crime is commonly not required to file a police report, in this case they did not wish to,” Collier said in an email. “However, a CSA is required to notify UHPD of certain crimes when they become aware so that we can document the incident for statistical purposes, as well as consider if there is a need to notify the community due to a significant or ongoing threat, which was not the case here.”

A CSA is a person who is not law enforcement but is still responsible for reporting certain crimes to UHPD. Some familiar CSAs on campus include EOS employees, resident assistants and many other University employees.

The incident allegedly took place at 4 a.m. on April 6 and was reported to UHPD on April 10. The investigation through is ongoing and Collier is unable to provide further information at this time.

[email protected]