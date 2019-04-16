side bar
Softball

Top pitcher drafted by Chicago Bandits

By April 16, 2019

The Cougars have not had a player drafted to the pros since Haley Outon in 2014. | Thomas Dwyer/The Cougar

The Chicago Bandits of the National Professional Fastpitch league drafted senior Savannah Heebner with the 24th overall pick in the fifth round of the league’s draft Monday night.

One of the Cougars’ most used pitchers throughout her career, Heebner also leads the team with the most innings pitched this season.

“This is an amazing opportunity for Savannah to continue her playing career. She’s an extremely good athlete who can contribute to the roster, whether she is pitching or in the lineup. I’m really proud of her,” said head coach Kristin Vesely.

Heebner has won numerous awards in her time at UH, including American Athletic Conference Co-Pitcher of the Year, AAC First Team honors three times, National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region First Team and NFCA All-America Second Team.

Heebner will finish the season with the Cougars then report to the Bandits.

Heebner career statistics

Pitching Batting
GP ERA IP ER SO AVG H RBI
2016 26 3.50 108.0 54 55 0.311 33 19
2017 30 2.13 177.2 54 112 0.319 45 30
2018 43 1.15 237.2 39 150 0.314 32 6
2019 18 1.76 115.2 44 84 0.261 23 15


