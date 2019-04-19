Man on the Street: Students begin stressing over finals

“The stress of finals is dependent on whether one enjoys the subject at hand,” said computer science freshman Axit Garcia. | Alyssa Letts/The Cougar “Finals for me basically just means living in the library,” said psychology freshman Hugo Perich. | Alyssa Letts/The Cougar “Finals are stressful and I just want to get them over with,” said finance and accounting junior Gerardo Yee. | Alyssa Letts/The Cougar “I’m so nervous, I don’t know anything,” said media production freshman Angie Pieniazek. | Alyssa Letts/The Cougar “Finals are stressful — can’t wait to get them over with,” said biology freshman Ariana Cruz. | Alyssa Letts/The Cougar

As the library tables fill up faster, coffee lines get longer and students start staying on campus later, it can only mean one thing — finals are quickly approaching.

Finals this semester are scheduled to be held during the first nine days of May. During this time, students often come together throughout campus to cram. While some students may have a lighter load, others face the challenge of studying for multiple exams at once.

Every student has a tried-and-true method of preparing for finals. For the students we communicated with, the general consensus of finals was one word: stress.

