Paint and Snack among this week’s five events

Monday: Paint and Snack

Student Center Ballroom East

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

UH Student Centers will be hosting Paint and Snack, a twist on Painting with a Twist. The event features a guided painting session with all supplies provided. Space for the event is limited, but it is free if you RSVP.

Tuesday: Student Chamber Music Showcase

Dudley Recital Hall

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The Student Chamber Music Showcase, hosted by the Moores School of Music, will be featuring Baroque trio sonatas and other chamber music Tuesday evening. The concert will be free to attend.

Wednesday: How to Relax Before Finals

Student Service Center 1 – 3rd Floor, Room 302G

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

CAPS will be organizing a workshop focused on coping techniques and relaxation methods to help students prepare and deal with stress before finals. The workshop will be free to attend.

Friday: James Dunham Masterclass

Choral Recital Hall

7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Moores School of Music will be hosting violist James Dunham for a chamber music masterclass as part of the school’s A.I. Lack Master Series. The masterclass will be free to attend.

Saturday: 10-Minute Play Festival

Quintero Theater

7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

The School of Theatre and Dance will be presenting its seventh annual 10-minute play festival, featuring pieces from their new B.F.A. playwrights and selected pieces from the international 10-minute play contest. Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for alumni, seniors and staff and $20 for adults.

