Cougars add new faces on court, field

As another fall athletics season approaches, new names continue to fill the rosters as transfers continue to roll in.

The Houston football team welcomed Houston native, junior Kyle Porter. Porter is a running back transfer from Texas who will be eligible for the fall and will still have two years of eligibility left.

In addition, junior cornerback Marcus Jones filled the 23rd spot of the 25 remaining spots available on the 2019 roster.

The 2017 All-American is a transfer from Troy and will sit out the 2019 season but will have two years of eligibility remaining along with a redshirt year.

Jones could be a good addition to the team with his ability to make tackles, as he had 34 on his own last season and caused big interceptions. He is also well known for his kickoff and punt returns, and he took a kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown last season.

The Houston women’s basketball team announced four new additions to the 2019 roster in junior forward Maya Jones, sophomore guard Paris Netherly, senior guard Eryka Sidney and sophomore forward Miya Crump.

Head coach Ronald Hughey said he was excited for all four of the new additions.

Jones transferred from Jones Junior College, where she ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA in blocked shots and helped her previous school tally up 55 wins in two seasons.

Netherly is a Houston native who transferred from Florida International with great offensive and defensive abilities. She is dynamic on the court and could help the Cougars dominate in games with her quick defensive play.

Sidney is also a Houston native who transferred from Texas Tech after one season. In that one season, she became the school’s first player to have more than 15 assists in a single game. Prior to her time at Texas Tech, she played at San Jacinto College, where she was named the Region XIV Tournament MVP.

Crump came back home to Houston after her freshman year at Lamar, where she was one of the team leaders in three-pointers made with 55. She was also named Freshman of the Year in the Southland Conference.

Most of these players will debut in the fall and have the chance to start, but Houston can still add a few more transfers before the summer is over.

