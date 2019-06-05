Burrell selected for Texas Sports Hall of Fame ballot

The Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced on Wednesday that track and field head coach Leroy Burrell will be on the organization’s class of 2020 primary induction ballot.

Burrell, a former Houston sprinter, long jumper and 100-meter dash world record holder, has coached the Cougars for 21 years and is, according to assistant coach and former UH sprinter Carl Lewis, one of the “hottest” coaches in the nation.

The one-time Olympic gold medalist has lead Houston to a combined 42 conference championships in his time as head of the program and was inducted into the University’s Hall of Honor in 2000.

His induction ceremony, should he be elected, will take place March 28, 2020.

