Five Houston players taken in 2019 MLB Draft

Five Houston players, including four on Wednesday’s final day, heard their names called June 3-5 as they were selected in the 2019 MLB Draft.

The quintet, made up of junior infielder Jared Triolo, junior relievers Sean Bretz and Devon Roedahl, senior infielder Joe Davis and junior pitcher Fred Villarreal, surpassed the 150 mark for the Cougars’ all-time drafted players list and brought the amount of drafted players under head coach Todd Whitting to 37.

The first to go was Triolo late Monday night. Triolo, who calls Austin home, was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with pick No. 72. UH’s leader in runs, hits and batting average was ranked prospect No. 146 by MLB.com heading into the draft.

Houston would not see any action on Tuesday, but saw a slurry of players picked up the next day.

Bretz, who had a 2-1 record with UH in 2019, got things started after being picked in the 15th round by the Kansas City Royals at No. 439. Nearly 150 picks later, Davis got his call after the Boston Red Sox selected UH’s all-time home run, RBI and total bases leader 587th overall in the 19th round.

Villarreal, a year and some change removed from a muscle tear that nearly derailed his pitching career, was taken by the Seattle Mariners at No. 756. The junior was previously drafted in 2016 by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 22nd round.

Roedahl will be joining Davis in Boston with his selection by the Sox in round 27. The American Athletic Conference Newcomer Pitcher of the Year posted 60 strikeouts in 2019 through 61.2 innings.

With the conclusion of the draft, Houston has had at least one player picked in every draft since 2002.

