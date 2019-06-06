UPDATE: Power has been restored, Facilities checking HVAC

Update 3:17 p.m.: Facilities is checking buildings’ HVAC systems. They ask anyone with questions or concerns to contact them at 713-743-4948.

Update 2:43 p.m.: Power has been restored across campus, according to the University’s Twitter.

The gates that had closed down lots 15G, 15H, 16C and 19E now function, according to Parking and Transportation Services.

Update 2:28 p.m.: The University tweeted a transformer is down and they expect power to be restored in the next 30 minutes.

Original 2:20 p.m.: A power outage Thursday afternoon is affecting many buildings across the University.

UH Facilities said they do not currently know the cause of the outage, or how much longer it will last, but they are working on fixing the problem.

The University said they are working with CenterPoint Energy to restore power.

Students have reported that it is affecting classes and some have even moved outside to continue their lessons.

Parking has closed down several lots, including 15G, 15H, 16C and 19E until power is restored.

We will update this story as it develops.

