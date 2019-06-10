side bar
Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Campus

UPDATE: Power has been restored to campus

By June 10, 2019

The Graduate College of Social Work had its emergency lights on. The generators could be heard outside. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar power outage uh

Update 5:05 p.m.: Facilities has tweeted that power has been restored.

Technicians are checking all buildings and their systems, according to Facilities.

Original: A power outage is affecting several buildings Thursday afternoon at the University of Houston, the second time since Thursday.

The University tweeted the outage is caused by failed equipment. The last outage was due to a downed transformer.

Several buildings in the central part of campus have their backup generators on. The outage began at 3:10 p.m., according to a Facilities emergency notification.

We will update this story as we learn more.

[email protected]

