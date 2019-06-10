UPDATE: Power has been restored to campus

Update 5:05 p.m.: Facilities has tweeted that power has been restored.

Technicians are checking all buildings and their systems, according to Facilities.

Original: A power outage is affecting several buildings Thursday afternoon at the University of Houston, the second time since Thursday.

The University tweeted the outage is caused by failed equipment. The last outage was due to a downed transformer.

Several buildings in the central part of campus have their backup generators on. The outage began at 3:10 p.m., according to a Facilities emergency notification.

We will update this story as we learn more.

We are facing another campus wide electrical outage. There has been an entire loss of power to certain buildings. Technicians are aware of the issues and are working to get the problem resolved as soon as possible. We will update you as we receive more information. — UH Facilities (@UHFacilities) June 10, 2019

