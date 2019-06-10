Man on the Street: Why students take summer classes

“I really like the relaxed atmosphere, I get to focus on doing my own thing,” said economics senior Meshach Narcelles. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar “I enjoy the flexibility and being able to stay on top of my classes,” said health sophomore Jessica Trucios. | Ian Everett/The Cougar “I like the feeling that I’ll be able to graduate faster doing summer courses,” said Anne Renee Corpus. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar “Since you go everyday, you don’t forget any information,” said Mary Munoz, a human development and family studies senior. | Ian Everett/The Cougar “The workload feels like you have more time. My day ends quicker,” said exploratory studies sophomore Jorge Moreles. | Ian Everett/The Cougar

Summer classes have begun in earnest, and despite the campus feeling like a ghost town, students can be found hanging out between their long class hours.

Summer classes tend to have a more frantic pace to them, as students are expected to learn the material in a shortened amount of time. Session 1 runs from June 3 to August 9, Session 2 runs from June 3 to July 3, Session 3 runs from June 3 to July 24, and Session 4 runs from July 8 to August 7.

As to why anyone would take on such an endeavor, the students we communicated with had a wide variety of reasons.

