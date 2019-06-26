side bar
Thursday, June 27, 2019

Men's Basketball

Robinson Jr. signs G League deal with Spurs

By June 26, 2019

Galen Robinson Jr. will be headed to San Antonio for the summer before playing with its G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs. | File photo/The Cougar

Former Houston guard Galen Robinson Jr. announced on Twitter that he will be joining the San Antonio Spurs this summer and will play for its G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, when the season rolls around.

Robinson, who averaged eight points and nearly five assists a game in 2018-2019, joins former teammates Corey Davis Jr. and Armoni Brooks in inking free agent NBA deals after the three went undrafted in June 20’s draft.

The Houston native had a pre-draft work out with the Spurs earlier this month.

“Definitely a blessing,” Robinson told KRIV (Channel 26) after his signing with the Spurs. “One step closer.”

