Robinson Jr. signs G League deal with Spurs

Former Houston guard Galen Robinson Jr. announced on Twitter that he will be joining the San Antonio Spurs this summer and will play for its G-League affiliate, the Austin Spurs, when the season rolls around.

San Antonio, Tx📍 — Galen Robinson Jr (@g_robinson1) June 26, 2019

Robinson, who averaged eight points and nearly five assists a game in 2018-2019, joins former teammates Corey Davis Jr. and Armoni Brooks in inking free agent NBA deals after the three went undrafted in June 20’s draft.

The Houston native had a pre-draft work out with the Spurs earlier this month.

Thanks to the @Spurs for giving me the opportunity to get one step closer to my lifelong dream! God is GREAT🖤 pic.twitter.com/cZJcToTCDz — Galen Robinson Jr (@g_robinson1) June 10, 2019

“Definitely a blessing,” Robinson told KRIV (Channel 26) after his signing with the Spurs. “One step closer.”