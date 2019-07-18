Fat Bao is being replaced

Fat Bao, a restaurant in one of the “off-campus” strip locations, is in the process of being replaced.

The new eatery will be called The Flying Dumpling, according to a new sign on the door and their Twitter, which has no more information.

Fat Bao was last open in June and their sign was removed from the front of the building this week.

Not much information is known, and the owners of Fat Bao were not immediately available for comment.

The small location has been on campus since 2016 and usually closes during the summer. The restaurant was known for its fluffy steamed buns and fries.

We will update this story when we have more information.

[email protected]