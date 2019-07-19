Man who killed UH student in DWI crash sentenced to 10 years

A man who killed a UH student in an 2016 drunken driving incident was sentenced on Friday to 10 years in prison, according to court records.

Marshall Schoen was driving drunk on April 14, 2016 when he hit and killed construction management sophomore Mark Tartaglio, who was walking his girlfriend home from a sorority party.

In the accident, Tartaglio’s girlfriend was also hurt, but survived.

Schoen was also a UH student at the time and was a member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity.

State District Judge Josh Hill gave the sentence in a Harris County court. Schoen does have the possibility of parole.

A GoFundMe page raised $20,000 to cover the pair’s medical expenses.

[email protected]