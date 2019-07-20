Former pitcher promoted to the majors

Former Houston standout pitcher Patrick Weigel is heading to the show after being called up by the Atlanta Braves, the club announced Friday.

Weigel, who was instrumental in UH’s 2015 American Athletic Conference regular season title, got the call Thursday night after posting three wins, 36 strikeouts and a 3.43 ERA through 10 starts with Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers since May 13.

“(I) got the call and immediately had a bunch of energy, couldn’t sleep,” Weigel told Fox Sports during an interview inside of the Braves’ clubhouse.

“Got the call and immediately had a bunch of energy, couldn’t sleep.” Welcome to the majors, Patrick Weigel.@Braves | #ChopOn pic.twitter.com/4CQp2bFkNX — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 19, 2019

During his last year with the Cougars, Weigel tossed four wins on 23 appearances while fanning 45 batters.

The native of Ventura, California, was picked 210th overall in the seventh round of the MLB draft later that year by the Braves.

Weigel’s promotion came after Braves pitchers Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint were optioned by the club following a 13-4 loss to the Washington Nationals the previous day.

Braves manager Brian Snitker plans to use Weigel out of the bullpen.

#Braves manager Brian Snitker discusses plans for Patrick Weigel, Charlie Culberson’s multi-positional production and more. pic.twitter.com/DJBmSj0XlU — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 19, 2019

[email protected]