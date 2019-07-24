Woman assaulted near UH Law Center

A woman was assaulted Wednesday afternoon along the exterior of the UH Law Center, according to a UH Security Alert.

The incident happened at approximately 4 p.m. when a man touched a UH visitor “in a sexual manner,” according to the alert.

“An unknown male touched her buttocks with an open hand,” the alert said. “After confronting the suspect, the visitor left the area uninjured.”

When UHPD checked the Law Center for the suspect they did not see him on campus anymore

The suspect is described as a middle-aged black male with short gray and black hair and a bald spot, according to the alert. The man is about 5’5” to 5’8”, 170lbs to 190lbs, with a medium build and a protruding stomach. He was wearing a white tank top with unknown colored shorts.

The suspect had no weapon or vehicle.

UHPD is urging anyone with any information to contact them at 713-743-3333.

