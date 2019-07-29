Creator of ‘Double Physichromie’ sculpture dies

Carlos Cruz-Diez, a renowned Venezuelan artist, died Saturday in Paris surrounded by family. He was 95.

Cruz-Diez’s work has been featured around the world in museums and public spaces. He was one of the most prominent artists in Latin America since the second half of the 20th century, according to the Associated Press.

“Your love, your joy, your teachings and your colors, will remain forever in our hearts,” a statement from his family said.

“Carlos Cruz-Diez got his start as a graphic designer and advertising man in his native Caracas,” according to the UH website. “Early experiments with color sparked an interest in visual perception and led him to give up graphic design in order to pursue art on a full time basis.”

One of his sculptures lies just behind the Graduate College of Social Work after being moved last year from the Welcome Center and given a refurbishment.

The colorful sculpture called the “Double Physichromie” is one of the most recognizable on campus. The winding rainbow changes colors depending on what angle the admirer wishes to look at it.

“‘Double Physichromie’ shows Cruz-Diez’s intense interest in color and color theory,'” the UH website reads. “When standing still in front of it, the viewer can appreciate the complexity of the colors and color combinations used on more than 2000 of its aluminum pieces.”

[email protected]