Great campus spots for casual or intense studying

The Student Center North lobby is a moderately quiet place with plenty of tables for groups and couches for more relaxed studying. “It’s by SC south, so close to food and it’s a great meeting spot for people. It’s very central. But here in the North building it’s also calm compared to South,” said media productions senior Alexander Brovig. The building also hosts several student organizations, like the Student Government Association, the Student Program Board, and the Center for Student Media. Noise: Low to Moderate. Comfort: Moderate. | Ian Everett/The Cougar The Student Center South has a lot going for it: a study area with couches and a piano, fast food, a convenience store, and even a Starbucks. However, it’s also very loud and crowded, which might make it difficult to focus. Noise: High. Comfort: Moderate to High. |Ian Everett/The Cougar “My favorite spots to study are the Lofts and the library,” said advertising junior Eno Oduok. “The upstairs of the Lofts are comfortable and quiet, and the library is great for a group.” The M.D. Anderson Library’s 24 Hour Lounge is fairly quiet, though there isn’t a restriction on noise like the upper floors. The lounge also has computers, vending machines, and ports for charging laptops. Noise: Low to Moderate. Comfort: High. | Ian Everett/The Cougar The Library’s upper floors have a wide variety of rooms, such as the group study rooms, the individual study carrels for intense focus, and the computer lab. The open study cubicles are also meant for quiet study, and there are wings where silence is mandatory. Noise: Low. Comfort: Moderate to High. | Ian Everett / The Cougar To be fair, we’re rating the Architecture Pond as if it were a beautiful day outside. In the mid to late fall, studying outside isn’t out of the question, and the pond located by Architecture building has a gentle fountain that provides some white noise while studying. Noise: Moderate. Comfort: Moderate. | Ian Everett/The Cougar The Fountain is another outside location we’re giving the benefit of a nice day. This is a fairly high-traffic area, but when it isn’t drained the Fountain can be very peaceful. It’s not uncommon to see students napping, relaxing, or studying here. Noise: Moderate. Comfort: High. | File Photo/The Cougar

A few different upperclassmen spoke to The Cougar about the places they enjoyed studying at throughout their college careers, so they could pass on some of that experience to freshmen.

Whether you are just taking casual notes for a class, or need to have an intense study session for a final, these are some good places to study on your own.

“I study in the math department building on the sixth floor, because the teachers are nearby and they can help you,” said math senior Maria Ludert.

Another popular place to study is the library. There’s plenty of space, and groups or individuals can check out their own private rooms.

Psychology junior Paolo Gomez said he prefers to study in the language commons at Agnes Arnold, because there’s so few people there.

