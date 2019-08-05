Gallery: New players shine at Red and White Scrimmage

Fans saw their first glimpse of a revamped Houston team Monday night during the team’s Red and White Scrimmage.

Sophomore guard Quentin Grimes stole the show after a 17-point outing that included four rebounds and three assists. His performance helped the Red team best the White team 46-41.

Forward Cedrick Alley Jr., a fellow sophomore, also stood out during the Cougars’ 24 minute scrimmage.

The team will travel to Italy Wednesday morning and will play in several games during its 11-day trip.

The Red team beat out the White team 46-41 during Monday night’s scrimmage. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar After being redshirted during the 2018-19 season, freshman Caleb Mills will join the Cougars full-time this upcoming season. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar Sophomore guard Quentin Grimes led the game in scoring, tallying 17 points. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar The Woodlands-native returned to the Houston area after transferring from Kansas earlier this season. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar Junior Justin Gorham transferred from Towson last year and has practiced daily with the Cougars since. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar Head coach Kelvin Sampson watched from the sidelines and took notes on his team’s performance throughout the night. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar Several notable alumni, including Corey Davis Jr. (center left), attended the scrimmage in support of their former team. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar Grimes’ dunk was one of the highlights of the night. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar

