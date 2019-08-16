SPOTTED: Lizzo seen entering Winston Band Complex

UH alumna and singer Lizzo was spotted Friday afternoon at TDECU Stadium entering the Winston Band Complex.

Lizzo, born Melissa Vivaine Jefferson, graduated from Houston with a bachelor’s degree in classical flute performance. During her time at the University, Lizzo was a member of the Spirit of Houston marching band, where she played the piccolo. The Detrioter-turned-Houstonian once told NPR she was “the baddest piccolo in the land.”

The 31-year-old became widely known for her sleeper hit “Truth Hurts,” originally released in 2017, before peaking at number No. 4 in early July on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The UH alumna made a brief appearance at the Spirit of Houston practice before exiting the stadium. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar Lizzo earned a bachelor’s degree in classical flute performance at the University. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar The 31-year-old was a member of the Spirit of Houston band during her time at UH. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar

[email protected]