Friday, August 16, 2019

Alumni

SPOTTED: Lizzo seen entering Winston Band Complex

By , August 16, 2019

Lizzo walking into the Winston Band & Performance Complex on Friday afternoon. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar

UH alumna and singer Lizzo was spotted Friday afternoon at TDECU Stadium entering the Winston Band Complex.

Lizzo, born Melissa Vivaine Jefferson, graduated from Houston with a bachelor’s degree in classical flute performance. During her time at the University, Lizzo was a member of the Spirit of Houston marching band, where she played the piccolo. The Detrioter-turned-Houstonian once told NPR she was “the baddest piccolo in the land.”

The 31-year-old became widely known for her sleeper hit “Truth Hurts,” originally released in 2017, before peaking at number No. 4 in early July on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The UH alumna made a brief appearance at the Spirit of Houston practice before exiting the stadium. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Lizzo earned a bachelor’s degree in classical flute performance at the University. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
The 31-year-old was a member of the Spirit of Houston band during her time at UH. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar

 

 

