Monday, August 19, 2019

Campus

Glow Party, Cage Rage among week’s five, free events

By August 19, 2019

Glow Party Six will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lynn Eusan Park. | File photo/The Cougar

Wednesday: SC Welcome Back

Student Centers

Noon – 2 p.m.

Join in on an Avengers themed scavenger hunt around both Student Centers. Take part in the various activities around the buildings to win a free T-shirt and enjoy free ice cream along the way.

Wednesday: SC Film Series: “Shazam!”

Student Center Theater

4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy the first free movie of the year held by Student Centers Film Series in partnership with the Urban Experience Program. Watch the DC movie “Shazam!” and partake in a discussion about foster youth in media after the movie.

Thursday: Cat’s Back

Campus Recreation & Wellness Center

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thinking about joining a cub or organization? Head to Cat’s Back to peruse hundreds of UH organizations, fraternities and sororities and intramural sports. Students can also win a free shirt, participate in activities and eat.

Thursday: WOW Glow Party

Lynn Eusan Park

8 p.m. – 11 p. m.

After a stressful first week of the new semester, relax and have fun at Weeks of Welcome Glow Party. Get free glow sticks and dance to music to celebrate the start of a new semester.

Friday: Cage Rage

TDECU Stadium

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

A University of Houston tradition, Cage Rage teaches new and returning students the traditions of Cougar Football. With a pep rally featuring Coach Dana Holgorsen, games, a water balloon fight and bands, Cage Rage gets students pumped to be a Cougar and for football season.

