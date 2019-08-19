Glow Party, Cage Rage among week’s five, free events
Wednesday: SC Welcome Back
Student Centers
Noon – 2 p.m.
Join in on an Avengers themed scavenger hunt around both Student Centers. Take part in the various activities around the buildings to win a free T-shirt and enjoy free ice cream along the way.
Wednesday: SC Film Series: “Shazam!”
Student Center Theater
4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Enjoy the first free movie of the year held by Student Centers Film Series in partnership with the Urban Experience Program. Watch the DC movie “Shazam!” and partake in a discussion about foster youth in media after the movie.
Thursday: Cat’s Back
Campus Recreation & Wellness Center
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Thinking about joining a cub or organization? Head to Cat’s Back to peruse hundreds of UH organizations, fraternities and sororities and intramural sports. Students can also win a free shirt, participate in activities and eat.
Thursday: WOW Glow Party
Lynn Eusan Park
8 p.m. – 11 p. m.
After a stressful first week of the new semester, relax and have fun at Weeks of Welcome Glow Party. Get free glow sticks and dance to music to celebrate the start of a new semester.
Friday: Cage Rage
TDECU Stadium
5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
A University of Houston tradition, Cage Rage teaches new and returning students the traditions of Cougar Football. With a pep rally featuring Coach Dana Holgorsen, games, a water balloon fight and bands, Cage Rage gets students pumped to be a Cougar and for football season.