Thursday: Cat’s Back

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thinking about joining a cub or organization? Head to Cat’s Back to peruse hundreds of UH organizations, fraternities and sororities and intramural sports. Students can also win a free shirt, participate in activities and eat.

Thursday: WOW Glow Party

8 p.m. – 11 p. m.

After a stressful first week of the new semester, relax and have fun at Weeks of Welcome Glow Party. Get free glow sticks and dance to music to celebrate the start of a new semester.

Friday: Cage Rage

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

A University of Houston tradition, Cage Rage teaches new and returning students the traditions of Cougar Football. With a pep rally featuring Coach Dana Holgorsen, games, a water balloon fight and bands, Cage Rage gets students pumped to be a Cougar and for football season.

[email protected]