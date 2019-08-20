Students dressed their best for back to school

“I saw this shirt in my closet and I was like, ‘how can I build an outfit around this?’ I was like, ‘I want to be tall enough to step on people,’ and I had these platforms… It kind of built itself,” said psychology senior Andrea Madison. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar. “I really like BTS, and I take after their style. I like Nam-joon, his style is similar to mine.” psychology junior Veronica Magana. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar. “I just woke up and wanted to put on something comfortable,” said exploratory studies freshman Jasmine Cormier. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar. “I decided to do the distressed denim in black, because black is a really easy thing to wear and the distressed denim makes it look different from everybody else. The shoes, I don’t know, I just decided to throw them on today because I wanted something that was a little bit nicer than maybe some sneakers,” said biomedical engineering sophomore Andrew Perez. “The shirt, just because. It’s becoming one of my favorite designers.”| Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar. “I just threw it on, I wanted to keep kind of cool,” said education junior Zuri Garcia. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar. “I didn’t really know what to wear, so I was like, ‘OK this skirt is a classic. I wear it a lot.’ That’s pretty much it,” said exploratory studies freshman Krista Sepulveda. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar. “I just opened my drawer this morning, saw this shirt and was like, ‘oh, I’m going to wear that shirt.’ Then I opened my second drawer and saw these shorts and said, ‘oh, that’s clout, I’m going to wear these shorts,'” said chemistry freshman Brandon Hayes. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar.

The first day of school can be stressful for students from kindergarten to college. There is no better way to deal with stress than presenting yourself in the best way to your peers.

Instead of leggings, basketball shorts, and normal casual, comfy college wear, some students put their best foot forward for the first day of the Fall 2019 semester.

Some planned their outfits days in advance while others threw on something they knew would look good with little pre-planning.

